Lcnb Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,898,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

