Lcnb Corp Sells 1,511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. 11,389,384 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

