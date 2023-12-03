Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 295 ($3.73) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 290 ($3.66).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.50 ($3.99).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.67. The company has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,069.76). 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.