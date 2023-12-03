LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at $164,204,925.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

