Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.