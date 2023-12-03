Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,071 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,407,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

