Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after buying an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 667,658 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 197,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $80,930,000.

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 954,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

