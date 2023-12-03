Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 1,656 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 5.1 %

PFE traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,624,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

