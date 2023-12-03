LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

LPLA stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

