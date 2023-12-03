Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $466.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

