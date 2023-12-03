LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 196,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Articles

