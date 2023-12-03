Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Position Boosted by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. 98,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.40 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

