Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Maiden Stock Up 7.3 %

MHLD stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Insider Transactions at Maiden

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

