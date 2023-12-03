Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Manchester United Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:MANU opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.75.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
