Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Manchester United Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MANU opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manchester United

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 279,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.