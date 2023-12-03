Mangrove Partners Acquires New Position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 385,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 95.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243,845 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

TRCA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.