Mangrove Partners Buys New Shares in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Mangrove Partners owned 3.52% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $636,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

