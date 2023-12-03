Mangrove Partners Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 659,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UBS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $28.68. 3,289,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.