Mangrove Partners Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 659,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Up 1.5 %
UBS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $28.68. 3,289,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
