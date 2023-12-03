Mangrove Partners Sells 300,000 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW)

Mangrove Partners lowered its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTIIW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 18,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

