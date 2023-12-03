Mangrove Partners Takes $2.11 Million Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACRO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.