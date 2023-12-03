Mangrove Partners Takes $7.30 Million Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,531,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MREO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,795. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

