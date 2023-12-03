Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $8.55. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 747 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech Stock Down 3.9 %
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
