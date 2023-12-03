McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.07.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

MCD traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $285.96. 4,967,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,726. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.