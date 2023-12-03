McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $464.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

