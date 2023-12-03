Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.51. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.