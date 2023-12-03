MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 9.8% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $31.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,652.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,287.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

