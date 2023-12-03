Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Cut by ThornTree Capital Partners LP

ThornTree Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 14.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average of $299.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

