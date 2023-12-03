Metal Price Tops $1.64 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Metal has a total market capitalization of $109.08 million and $13.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

