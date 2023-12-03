Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of MU opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,453,003. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

