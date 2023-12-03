Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $126.79 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

