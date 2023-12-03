Morgan Stanley Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.