Morgan Stanley Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. Workday has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $273.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

