Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,617,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

