Mr Price Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
Mr Price Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $8.32 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec downgraded Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mr Price Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.