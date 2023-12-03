Mr Price Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $8.32 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec downgraded Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.