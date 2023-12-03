M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $35,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

