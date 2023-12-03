MUSE ENT NFT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.24 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $9.19 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02805047 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

