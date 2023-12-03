Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $18.20 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

