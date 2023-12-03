Natixis Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

