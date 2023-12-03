Natixis Sells 16,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Natixis reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Avnet were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after buying an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after buying an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after buying an additional 147,113 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

