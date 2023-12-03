Natixis Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Natixis lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

