Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NMM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

