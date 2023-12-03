NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 1.34. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

