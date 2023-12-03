NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NRDS stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 1.34.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

