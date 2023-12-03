NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

