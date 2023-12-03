NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

