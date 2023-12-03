Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $465.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.88. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.