Newlands Management Operations LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883,658 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.9% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.