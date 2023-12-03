Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

