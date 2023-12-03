ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $74.18. 6,068,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

