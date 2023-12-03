One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLP. TheStreet downgraded One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:OLP opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 165.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

