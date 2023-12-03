Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,720 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 124.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.